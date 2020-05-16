Living Lerwick expands online ‘virtual high street’

A “Shetland Virtual High Street” online directory was launched yesterday (Friday).

An extension of the existing business listings on the Living Lerwick website, it now includes all Shetland businesses.

The directory includes up-to-date information on opening times and accessibility for businesses and according to project manager Emma Miller will be a valuable tool for the public.

Ms Miller said: “It is only as good as the information that is included though and I would urge you to please keep us up to date with any changes in your opening times, or how people can engage with your business in a safe way.

“We are working hard to contact as many business owners as possible to gather this information, but we also welcome any emails, Facebook messages or texts with updates so we can ensure the VHS is as accurate and widespread as possible.

“This is an opportunity for you to promote your business so please do get in touch with your details.”

Ms Miller said Shetland was “full of talented people”, and at a time like this they needed to pull together and use local resources to help their businesses survive and thrive.

She added: “Does your business offer a service that might be useful to others just now?

“Does your company provide printed safety signs; assistance with writing business plans; design skills; screen installation; financial advice; website development or any other service or product that might help businesses re-open when we are at that stage?

“Let me know. Let me share your abilities with the network of businesses I am in touch with on a daily basis.

“I plan to have a section in our updates at least once a week with details of goods and services available to help other businesses with re-opening or diversifying their trade.

“This is a business to business network – let’s help each other out by buying the goods and services we need locally.”

Direct support is available for all Shetland businesses. People can contact the project team on 07379 765020 or book an appointment for a call at https://livinglerwick.as.me/