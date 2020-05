, by Shetland Times , in News

The rescue helicopter was scrambled on Monday morning to airlift a sick crewman from an offshore vessel.

The coastguard aircraft was scrambled shortly after 6am after a crewman was reported unwell onboard the stand-by vessel.

Shetland coastguard said the crewman was being flown back to the landing site at Clickimin in Lerwick.

The incident happened 102 nautical miles north east of the isles.