18th May 2020
Sheep dog trials are cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Sheep dog trials are the latest in a long line of summer attractions to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, with four events in this year’s calendar having been given the axe.

Committees in Tingwall, Yell, Fetlar and the West Side have each decided not to stage trial events this year.

They reached their decision following guidance from the UK government on restrictions surrounding non-essential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as advice from the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS).

Fetlar was due to stage the first of the events on the first Saturday in July, with the other trials following on over the course of the summer.

But no decision has yet been made on trials in Northmavine and the South Mainland, which are still – at this point in time – due to take place later in the year.

A final decision on those events will be made at a later date.

Trials representative James Nicolson said:”We are really just following on from the various agricultural shows being cancelled, and the ISDS has cancelled all the trials on the mainland.

“It was put to all the various committees and we felt it was the only responsible approach to take this year.”

