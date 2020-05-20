20th May 2020
Council awaits clarity on when schools can re-open

The council is awaiting on more clarity from the Scottish government over when – and how – schools may re-open to pupils again.

It comes as the First Minister is expected to set out plans tomorrow which could see pupils taking up their lessons in school once more.

National media reports have suggested schools may go back on 11th August, with teachers potentially returning earlier to prepare for a system of “blended” education.

Speaking on Monday Nicola Sturgeon said the “routemap” would set up the administration’s assessment of a phased return to lessons.

Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Schools in the isles have been closed since 16th March, since when staff at children’s services have been working on a “recovery and renewal” process while pupils have been learning from home.

However, education officials have been waiting on a steer from the SNP administration as to exactly how and when pupils can return.

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder said: “We understand the Scottish government will be announcing more information about the country’s roadmap out of lockdown tomorrow.

“There may be more information about schools re-opening as part of this announcement.

“Children’s services will consider the detail very carefully to support all our recovery and renewal planning.”

No new deaths for second week, NRS say
Charity's video aims to bring sunshine to Shetland community amid the coronavirus gloom
Caution urged as Lerwick dump prepares to reopen
Sheep dog trials are cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions
Call is made for joined up thinking between governments on coronavirus
Campaign urges those concerned over finances to seek help
