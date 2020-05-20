Increase in dog fouling incidents reported

Dog owners are being reminded to pick up behind their pets after a rise in dog fouling incidents.

The council’s environmental health team has received increased reports of fouling in Lerwick and other parts of the isles.

Staff have cleaned around some problem areas, including footpaths around Clickimin, the Knab and the Sletts, and signage has been placed on bus stops, posts and pavements to remind dog owners to pick up after their dog.

Environmental health manager David Robertson said: “While most dog owners are responsible individuals, there are still some who do not clean up after their pets.

“Dog fouling is unpleasant and is a public health hazard, with a risk of worms and infections being passed on to people and other animals.

“It is an offence to not clean up after your dog and owners can be fined up to £80.

“We’d like to remind owners to ensure that they dispose of their dog’s poo safely, in any suitable waste bin or buried in the garden at home.”