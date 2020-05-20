20th May 2020
No new deaths for second week, NRS say

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

There have been no deaths from coronavirus in Shetland for the second week in a row, according to the latest figures on deaths across the country.

The number of deaths which have been attributed to Covid-19 in the isles remains at seven. That total last rose on Wednesday 6th May, when there was one recorded death.

Wednesday 20th May also marks an entire month since a confirmed case of the virus was recorded in the isles.

Across Scotland, over 3,500 deaths have now been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said there had been an increase of 332 deaths from last week’s total of 3,213, to 3,546 deaths overall.

55 per cent of this week’s coronavirus deaths in Scotland have occurred in care homes, while 38 per cent of those deaths were hospital patients.

That is down slightly from last week, when 57 percent of deaths had occurred in care homes.

 

