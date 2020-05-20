POLL: Should Shetland ease lockdown restrictions ahead of other Scottish regions?

Today (Wednesday) marks an entire month since Shetland’s last official case of Covid-19 was reported.

Since 20th April, Shetland’s official total has remained unchanged at 54.

Although there are likely to have been unreported cases in the month that has since past, it seems Shetland has overcome the worst of the virus.

As such, we would like to know your views on whether Shetland could trial an easing of lockdown ahead of other regions.

Should Shetland ease lockdown restrictions ahead of other regions?

Last week, Scotland’s first chief scientific officer, Professor Dame Anne Glover said a trial to ease lockdown in Shetland “would be worth considering”, in response to a question on the Northern Isles edition of Debate Night.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also said she has not ruled out a regional approach to the easing of lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon said a “route map” will be published on Thursday for the path out of lockdown in Scotland.

However, no decision will be taken on whether to implement the easing of lockdown for another week – and that will be dependent on progress being made on reducing the spread of the virus.

We would like to know whether our readers would support an easing of lockdown ahead of that date, along the lines of the “route map” announced tomorrow.

One of the biggest concerns over easing the lockdown has been the possible resurgence of the virus brought about by visitors to the islands.

So we have also asked for your views on whether or not the easing of lockdown should include the lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel to the islands.