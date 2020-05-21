Drugs seized in post and property raids in Shetland

Packages of suspected drugs have been seized in the postal system bound for Shetland, police have said.

The Dogs Against Drugs charity seized the packages – suspected of containing cannabis and illegal Valium tablets – on Monday.

The seizures happened despite the restriction on travel and transport between Shetland and the mainland.

The charity also helped officers carry out searches of three Lerwick properties, during which suspected class A drugs were recovered.

Shetland area commander, Chief Inspector Lindsay Tullocoh, said: “Despite the extraordinary support required of Police Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic, we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that our communities are looked after and that we do everything we can to prevent crime.

“This includes continuing to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs in Shetland and seizing harmful substances before they reach the hands of the most vulnerable people.

“Thankfully, we have an excellent working relationship with our partners such as Dogs Against Drugs who help us tackle this issue and I would like to thank the charity for its assistance this week.”

Mr Tulloch said police would not not tolerate the supply of drugs and neither should the people of Shetland.

He also said prevention was a key part in the fight against drugs and advised anyone who was drug dependent to seek confidential help from Shetland Alcohol and Drug Partnership Facebook page where information and support services can be found.

Anyone with concerns or information relation to the misuse of drugs is urged to contact Lerwick Police Station by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.