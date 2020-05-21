22nd May 2020
Sturgeon plots path out of lockdown

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Scottish government’s four phase plan to guide the country out of lockdown this afternoon (Thursday 21st May).

Phase one of the government’s route map out of lockdown will begin next Thursday, the 28th of May.

In that phase, the public will be able to meet with people from another household in small numbers and while practicing social distancing, non-contact sports including golf and fishing will be allowed to go ahead and recycling centres will be allowed to re-opened.

However, Ms Sturgeon warned that “not every measure” in this phase will be introduced immediately from next week, and the government may delay certain aspects of the plan.

The government is still encouraging businesses to allow their staff to work from home during this first phase, though they have said if businesses want to re-open employers “should encourage staggered start times and flexible working”.

Staff will return to schools in June to prepare their classes, as part of phase one of the route map, but children will not be allowed back into schools until phase three of the lockdown is reached.

The government has said they believe children will be able to return to schools after the summer holidays on Tuesday 11th August, although they may return part-time. Social distancing is likely to still be in place.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the second wave of the virus was a “very real” danger, and said that the government will review the measures of the lockdown before deciding whether to move on to the next phase of the route map.

Face coverings in public, and social distancing measures, will be encouraged until the government reaches phase four of the route map, and may still be recommended once that stage is reached.

 

