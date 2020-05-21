Warning over fraudsters telling folk to transfer cash to ‘safe account’
Fraudsters have been calling households claiming to be from their bank and warning them to transfer money to a “safe account”.
Highlands and Islands Police said it had received three reports of the fraudulent calls in the last 24 hours.
The fraudsters tell their intended victim that their account has been compromised and they must transfer money to another bank – which in reality is accessed by the criminals.
Preventions and interventions officers led by Sergeant Simon Hay will be working wit businesses and community groups to raise awareness of scams.
Sergeant Hay said: “It is a well-known tactic for scammers to alarm the account holder into believing their money is at risk and trick them into transferring their money to them.
“The effect can be devastating for the businesses and individuals who fall victim to these scams and I would urge everyone to be on guard at all times against this type of activity.
“The criminals who use tactics like this go to great lengths to appear legitimate, including making it appear that they are calling from the genuine number which is printed on your bank card,
“It is important to remember a genuine caller from your bank would never ask you to transfer money during an unsolicited call.
“Always be suspicious if someone claiming to be from your bank requests your bank or personal details – they should already have them and they wouldn’t ask for them over the phone.
“A genuine caller will understand if you are sceptical and will not pressure you into taking immediate action.
“It is best to politely end the call and call back on a number you have sourced yourself, ideally using a different phone. Alternatively seek advice from your local bank if that is an option.”