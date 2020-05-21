Warning over fraudsters telling folk to transfer cash to ‘safe account’

Fraudsters have been calling households claiming to be from their bank and warning them to transfer money to a “safe account”.

Highlands and Islands Police said it had received three reports of the fraudulent calls in the last 24 hours.

The fraudsters tell their intended victim that their account has been compromised and they must transfer money to another bank – which in reality is accessed by the criminals.

Preventions and interventions officers led by Sergeant Simon Hay will be working wit businesses and community groups to raise awareness of scams.