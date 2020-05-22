22nd May 2020
Police appeal for information after three incidents

Police have appealed for information in relation to three separate incidents which occurred in Lerwick this week.

A parked white car was damaged by a black vehicle at some point between 6pm on Wednesday 20th May and 7am the next morning, near to the Shetland Wool Brokers building in the town’s North Road.

Two fishing rods were also stolen from a boat sitting in the Skipidock harbour, at some point between Wednesday and this morning (Friday 22nd May).

Police said the boat was broken into.

And at 4pm on Thursday a black vehicle was said to have driven in “an erratic and dangerous manner” from the Co-Op roundabout to the North Gremista industrial estate.

Anyone with any information relating to either of these incidents is asked to contact police on 101.

Lerwick police

