Scottish rockers’ visit re-scheduled for December

Big Country will return to the isles for a headline gig in Mareel later this year.

The Scottish rockers, most famous for the song In a Big Country, had originally been set to play the venue in July.

That concert fell victim to coronavirus restrictions, but the band are now set to headline Mareel on Sunday 27th December instead.

They will be joined by local rock outfit Forgotten Sons for December’s gig.

Organisers Klub Revolution have organised the concert as part of celebrations to mark their 20th anniversary.

Tickets purchased for the July concert will still be valid for the new date in December.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date, can apply for a refund from admin@ shetlandarts.org.