Shetland Fiddlers’ Society at 60

The first Shetland Hamefarin was featured in last week’s Shetland Times. The opening act for a series of concerts at the event was a group of musicians who, incidentally, also celebrate their diamond anniversary this year.

In this week’s newspaper, Charlie Simpson tells the story of the performance and how the “Massed Fiddlers Faw a’ Ower” later became formalised as the “Shetland Fiddlers’ Society”. Mr Simpson’s piece details the development of the group from the 1960s to the modern-day and here we share some video footage of Shetland Fiddlers’ Society playing in Hillswich hall back in 2010.

Enjoy the tunes.