24th May 2020
Damage to vehicle in Sandveien

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle outside a house in Sandveien was damaged on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred between 5pm on Thursday 14th May and 8.30am the following morning.

The vehicle was then damaged again, sometime between Saturday 16th May and 9pm on Wednesday the 20th.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Lerwick police
Police Appeal

