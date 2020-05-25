25th May 2020
Carmichael calls on Dominic Cummings to resign

News

UK government adviser Dominic Cummings, who left London to go to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown, must either resign or be dismissed.

That is the view of Shetland and Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael, who followed politicians of all parties in condemning Mr Cummings today (Monday).

Mr Carmichael said: “From day one the government have employed the rhetoric of war when talking about the effort needed to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When so many people across the country have made such great sacrifices in the prosecution of that war it is unacceptable that Dominic Cummings should be behave like this and not suffer any consequences.

“Dominic Cummings’ behaviour – and the decision of the Prime Minister to support him – risks undermining public confidence in the messaging of government.

“It is also clearly consuming time and energy in government that could be better spent on tackling the disease.

“In all the circumstances if Dominic Cummings will not resign then the Prime Minister should dismiss him.”

