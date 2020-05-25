25th May 2020
Scalloway Fire Festival postponed until 2022

Next year’s Scalloway Fire Festival has been rescheduled for 2022 due to uncertainty around coronavirus.

The event was due to take place in January 2021 and is the first of the fire festival season.

However, the Scalloway Fire Festival Committee announced it had taken the decision on Sunday evening “in light of continuing uncertainty around the current Covid-19 pandemic”.

This year’s Guizer Jarl and current committee chairman George Martin said: “All 12 fire festival squads have been contacted through squad leaders and the unanimous view is that the event should be postponed for the coming year.

“This is of course hugely disappointing but the overwhelming view is that we need to consider the bigger picture and folk’s health and wellbeing is the absolute priority.”

Guizar Jarl-elect John Magnus Gray said: “It would be irresponsible to visit care homes, schools, the NAFC, village halls etc and to host our annual senior citizens’ party until we’re confident we can do so safely.

“We will look forward to preparing for and delivering a first class event in January 2022.”

