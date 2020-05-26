Colleges set for September start date

Shetland College and NAFC Marine Centre look set to start their autumn term on the usual dates following an announcement by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

UHI confirmed today (Tuesday) that it intended to start the term “as planned”, with the majority of higher education students beginning their studies on Monday 7th September.

The university partnership said it would “draw on its experience in blended learning to run courses in line with Scottish government public health guidance”.

The approach would combine video conferencing and remote learning technologies as well as face-to-face teaching “where possible and appropriate”, according to UHI.

The decision was agreed by all 14 principals of the partnership at a meeting last week.

Principal and vice-chancellor Crichton Lang said: “We have been developing and delivering our courses to students across our partnership and the world for over 20 years, connecting our students and our communities.

“We have established proven ways of learning through technology, delivering an active and personalised experience to our students who are supported through our university partnership of colleges and research institutions.”

Prof Lang added: “We will continue to draw on this experience and knowledge to deliver courses in the autumn term using our blended approach to teaching. This includes using video conferencing, inventive remote learning technologies and some face-to-face teaching where it is safe and important to do so.

“We will be working hard to share our existing expertise, knowledge and practical learning to enhance the delivery of all courses across further and higher education, while still adhering and adapting to changing government guidelines. Our priority is to provide a safe learning environment for all of our staff and students.”