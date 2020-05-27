Firefighter mother creates education packs for bairns in lockdown

A firefighter has created an interactive pack to help teach children about fire safety.

Watch commander Amy Gerrard came up with the idea which she thinks could be used by parents who are currently homeschooling.

Ms Gerrard says the packs are suitable for children of all ages. They include tips on how to prevent, detect and escape from fire.

Younger children can enjoy stories about Francis Firefly, while there are crossword puzzles for older children. Teenagers can access lessons that focus on antisocial behaviour and road safety.

Ms Gerrard said: “With the schools closed, and also being a mum myself, I was aware of the new ways that schools have been educating pupils online.

“It can be a challenge to keep your kids occupied right now and I hope this gives parents an extra resource to draw upon.

“I wanted these packs to be full of educational messages aimed at keeping young people safe and out of trouble.

“I really enjoyed working on this project and it builds on the strong partnership that already exists between Shetland Islands Council and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The council’s director of children’s services Helen Budge welcomed the creation of the education packs.

She said: “It is good to see these important safety messages being delivered in such a fun and interactive way for our young people to engage with.

“I certainly welcome the commitment of this parent who is using her knowledge and skills to benefit all bairns across Shetland.”