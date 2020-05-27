27th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Firefighter mother creates education packs for bairns in lockdown

0 comments, , by , in Coronavirus, News, ST Online

A firefighter has created an interactive pack to help teach children about fire safety.

Watch commander Amy Gerrard came up with the idea which she thinks could be used by parents who are currently homeschooling.

Sophie Cluness, aged five, with her colourful creation.

Ms Gerrard says the packs are suitable for children of all ages. They include tips on how to prevent, detect and escape from fire.

Younger children can enjoy stories about Francis Firefly, while there are crossword puzzles for older children. Teenagers can access lessons that focus on antisocial behaviour and road safety.

Ms Gerrard said: “With the schools closed, and also being a mum myself, I was aware of the new ways that schools have been educating pupils online.

“It can be a challenge to keep your kids occupied right now and I hope this gives parents an extra resource to draw upon.

“I wanted these packs to be full of educational messages aimed at keeping young people safe and out of trouble.

“I really enjoyed working on this project and it builds on the strong partnership that already exists between Shetland Islands Council and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The council’s director of children’s services Helen Budge welcomed the creation of the education packs.

She said: “It is good to see these important safety messages being delivered in such a fun and interactive way for our young people to engage with.

“I certainly welcome the commitment of this parent who is using her knowledge and skills to benefit all bairns across Shetland.”

Tags:
coronavirus
Fire Safety
Homeschooling

More articles about coronavirus, Fire Safety and Homeschooling

Third consecutive week without a death, NRS say
Third consecutive week without a death, NRS say
27/05/2020
Phased return to schools is outlined
Phased return to schools is outlined
21/05/2020
Sturgeon plots path out of lockdown
Sturgeon plots path out of lockdown
21/05/2020
Council awaits clarity on when schools can re-open
Council awaits clarity on when schools can re-open
20/05/2020
No new deaths for second week, NRS say
No new deaths for second week, NRS say
20/05/2020
Charity’s video aims to bring sunshine to Shetland community amid the coronavirus gloom
Charity’s video aims to bring sunshine to Shetland community amid the coronavirus gloom
19/05/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top