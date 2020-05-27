27th May 2020
Third consecutive week without a death, NRS say

Shetland has recorded a third consecutive week without a death from coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the latest weekly deaths update for Scotland, Shetland remained at seven deaths – a figure which has not changed since Wednesday 6th May.

There have been no recorded cases of the virus in the isles since April 20th.

This comes as a drive-through coronavirus testing facility is being set up at the Brevik car park in Lerwick, set to be open in June.

The latest figures from the NRS, which take into account the week between Monday 18th and Sunday 24th May, show that Covid-19 related deaths across the country have risen to 3,779 this week.

Around 120 of this week’s 230 deaths in Scotland have occurred in care homes.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

