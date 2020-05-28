Dump to open from Monday morning

The household waste centre at Gremista will be open from Monday 1st June, under temporarily extended hours.

The dump will be open from 8am to 8pm, as of the start of June.

But the council is asking householders to continue to store any bulky items of waste at home for the time being, and only visit the recycling centre to dispose of waste that cannot be safely stored at home.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place, the SIC says, with only one person per vehicle permitted.

The public must also be able to carry the items they have brought to dump, as staff or other drivers will not be permitted to help.

Environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson asked “folk to be patient” and follow the instructions of council staff.

“I know that many people in Shetland will be keen to see the household waste recycling centre reopen.

“Staff have taken steps to try to ensure everyone’s safety and I’d ask folk to be patient and follow instructions on signs and from council staff.

“In the meantime, folk should continue to keep any bulky items of waste at home until restrictions are hopefully eased further.”

Glass bottle collections have also resumed this week, though people are reminded not to leave glass beside bins if they are full, as this poses a risk to site users.