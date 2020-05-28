28th May 2020
Self test kits available for those with Covid-19 symptoms

People in Shetland with symptoms of Covid-19 are now able to request a self swab test kit.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson announced today (Thursday) that anyone over the age of five that is symptomatic can get a test and “must self isolate”.

“The national testing website wont work for Shetland this is a tailored service just for us,” he said.

To request a test kit people should email shet-hb.ukgovcovid19testscheme@nhs.net

Mr Dickson added: “Should you be unable to email then you can phone 01595 532030 between 09.00-12.30 & 14:00–17:00 Monday – Friday.”

Full details of how the UK government testing programme is being applied in Shetland can be found here.

Symptoms of coronavirus include a new continuous cough, fever and loss or changed sense of normal smell or taste (Anosmia).

