Lerwick households receive more postal deliveries than anywhere else in UK

Lerwick tops the list of the UK’s postal delivery hotspots, according to the Royal Mail.

Shetland’s main town saw more deliveries per individual address than anywhere else in the country – including other top listed regions such as Central London, Kirkwall in Orkney and the Hebrides.

Recent Royal Mail research also showed that nearly half of UK adults have received more parcel deliveries since lockdown measures were introduced.

More than a third of recipients said receiving a parcel was the highlight of their day, while more than half said it had become more important since 23rd March.

David Gold at the Royal Mail said: “Having analysed our parcel delivery data across our national network of delivery offices, Lerwick in Scotland has emerged as the UK’s lockdown delivery hotspot.

“The data shows that during such unprecedented times, parcel delivery is just as important for our rural customers as it is for our city customers. We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time.

“In doing so, we also take the health and safety of our colleagues, our customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.”

“The Universal Postal Service provides a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere during the coronavirus crisis.

“The delivery of parcels and letters is a key way of keeping the country together and helping many people who may not have the option to leave their homes. The UK Government has recognised Royal Mail as having a key role to play in the national response to this emergency.

Mr Gold added: “Royal Mail’s number one priority is keeping its people and customers safe. Royal Mail was one of the first delivery companies to introduce contact free delivery.

“Where an item won’t fit through a customer’s letterbox, the postman or woman now places the item at the customer’s door, knocks, and steps aside to a safe distance while the customer retrieves their item. Royal Mail is also temporarily not handing over hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures.

“The vast majority of mail can be posted safely through the letterbox without any interaction with the customer at all.”

The data is based on Royal Mail Tracked 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48 deliveries.