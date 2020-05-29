29th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Sumburgh visitors urged to follow government guidelines

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Potential visitors to Shetland Amenity Trust’s sites at Sumburgh are being urged to check the guidelines before heading to the area.

The new advice issued by the Scottish government yesterday (Thursday) suggests that people should travel no more than five miles.

The trust manages the Sumburgh Head Lighthouse, Visitor Centre and Nature Reserve, all of which normally prove popular with islanders and tourists alike.

The Scottish government announced that it would move into “phase one” of its Covid-19 route map to the gradual easing of lockdown today (Friday 29th May).

This allows people to undertake more outdoor activity and to travel short distances for outdoor leisure and exercise. The guidance suggests that people should travel “within a short distance of your local community (broadly within five miles) and travel by walk, wheel or cycle where possible”.

The amenity trust said under the government guidelines, that would mean only people who live within five miles of Sumburgh Head should be visiting the site.

Head of engagement Sandy Middleton said: “It is wonderful for many of us to be able to get out and about more and we know people are excited to get back to Sumburgh Head and to see the puffins.

“We do urge people to be responsible though, to maintain social distancing, to only visit if you live nearby, and to avoid the site if you arrive and it appears to be busy.

“It is important that people are aware that the toilets and visitor centre itself all remain closed and that there are no staff on site. As such there are no hand-washing facilities available and we ask that people take any
litter home with them.

“If people do visit for a walk around the outdoor areas of the site then they should avoid touching gates and railings where at all possible and clean their hands afterwards.”

Ms Middleton said for those people who were unable to visit the site there are lots of activities and information on the Sumburgh Head website and social media pages.

The trust continued to monitor the government guidance and would reopen sites including Sumburgh Head and Shetland Museum and Archives as and when it was safe and appropriate to do so, she added.

Tags:
Sandy Middleton
Shetland Amenity Trust
Sumburgh Head Lighthouse

More articles about Sandy Middleton, Shetland Amenity Trust and Sumburgh Head Lighthouse

Wool week, boat week and nature festival all cancelled
Wool week, boat week and nature festival all cancelled
13/04/2020
Museum closed in light of coronavirus pandemic
Museum closed in light of coronavirus pandemic
17/03/2020
Family history society moves to new Garthspool home
Family history society moves to new Garthspool home
27/01/2020
Challenging year with ‘amazing’ achievements, amenity trust report states
Challenging year with ‘amazing’ achievements, amenity trust report states
18/12/2019
Amenity trust outlines future plans with launch of new strategy
Amenity trust outlines future plans with launch of new strategy
15/11/2019
Voar Redd Up rubbish tally falls this year
Voar Redd Up rubbish tally falls this year
12/11/2019

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top