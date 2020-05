Emergency services were called to a car on fire in Levenwick on Saturday afternoon.

The car fire on the A970 was first reported at 12.30pm with one appliance from the Sandwick fire station heading to the scene shortly afterwards.

The appliance arrived at 12.41pm with the fire put out by 1.05pm.

There were no casualties but the car was 100 per cent damaged, according to a Scottish fire and rescue spokeswoman.