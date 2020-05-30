Green spaces reopening as phase one begins

Parks and golf courses in Shetland are reopening with new rules in place as restrictions on outdoor leisure and exercise are eased across Scotland.

Outdoor leisure activities where physical distancing measures can be adhered to are allowed under phase one of the Scottish government’s lockdown easing framework, including golf.

Despite a sunny weekend of weather being predicted people will have to wait until Monday to see the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick in all its glory, with the park set to reopen to the public on 1st June.

There will be reduced opening hours over the first few weeks and physical distancing measures in place, according to the SIC.

The park will open at noon each day, which will give staff time to complete necessary garden work in the morning, the council said. There will be a one way system in place on the footpath around the park, and the public have been asked to maintain physical distancing during their time in the park.

The pavilion, toilets and putting green in the park remain closed.

The tennis court will also remain closed as ‘playgrounds and sports courts’ are only permitted to reopen in phase two of the government’s Covid-19 route map.

Discussions continue with Lerwick Outdoor Bowling Club about the preparation of the bowling green and the physical distancing measures that will need to be in place before outdoor bowls can resume, the council said.

Grass cutting in public amenity areas and council properties will get underway from next week, including grass cutting around footpaths and grounds maintenance.

Golf got underway in Shetland for the first time in months this weekend.

Shetland Golf Club reopened on Friday but only members of the club are allowed to play for the first month and its clubhouse and toilets are closed – Asta Golf Course is due to open on Monday.

There were 16 new members joining the club in the week before the course opened again, according to Shetland Golf Club captain George Leask, with one member booked to play on the Dale course at 6am on the first day.

By 10am on Friday there were no slots available until 5pm Friday evening.

Phase one guidelines mean only two households can play together on the golf course with physical distancing.

Shetland Amenity Trust has also encouraged potential visitors to its sites at Sumburgh Head to check government guidelines before heading to the area.