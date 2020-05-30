30th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Recreational craft allowed out again

Recreational craft allowed out again
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Boat owners will be allowed to take their recreational craft out from this weekend following a relaxation of restrictions.

Restrictions on recreational craft owners introduced by the Scottish government back in March have now been relaxed and amended by new advice issued.

Unrestricted outdoors exercise and non-contact outdoor activities were allowed from Friday as long as people adhere to social distancing measures, including angling, kayaking, water sports and outdoor swimming.

The council’s ports and harbours service has confirmed the change in a notice to mariners regarding Covid-19 restrictions and marine leisure activities.

Ancillary activities such as boat lifting will remain restricted subject to submission of lifting plans and risk assessments.

Operation of facilities in support of commercial craft are not affected by the current measures.

The RNLI has called on the public to “stay safe” following the easing of lockdown, adding that restrictions being relaxed did “not mean our coasts are safe, the dangers that have always been there remain”.

The Aith lifeboat encouraged Shetlanders to “take care and stay safe at sea” while the coastguard also reminded people to “take care in these extraordinary times”.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top