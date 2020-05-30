Recreational craft allowed out again

Boat owners will be allowed to take their recreational craft out from this weekend following a relaxation of restrictions.

Restrictions on recreational craft owners introduced by the Scottish government back in March have now been relaxed and amended by new advice issued.

Unrestricted outdoors exercise and non-contact outdoor activities were allowed from Friday as long as people adhere to social distancing measures, including angling, kayaking, water sports and outdoor swimming.

The council’s ports and harbours service has confirmed the change in a notice to mariners regarding Covid-19 restrictions and marine leisure activities.

Ancillary activities such as boat lifting will remain restricted subject to submission of lifting plans and risk assessments.

Operation of facilities in support of commercial craft are not affected by the current measures.

The RNLI has called on the public to “stay safe” following the easing of lockdown, adding that restrictions being relaxed did “not mean our coasts are safe, the dangers that have always been there remain”.

The Aith lifeboat encouraged Shetlanders to “take care and stay safe at sea” while the coastguard also reminded people to “take care in these extraordinary times”.