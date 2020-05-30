We want people to enjoy outdoor spaces safely, say police

Police have said that “people should only leave the house for very limited purposes” following recent changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

People have been encouraged not to go to places that are “normally busy during the good weather” with sunny weather predicted for the isles this weekend.

Police officers would continue to engage with the public and only use enforcement as a “last resort”, according to Highlands and Islands division superintendent Iain MacLelland.

“The regulations are clear: people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home,” Mr MacLelland said.

He added: “Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

“Complying with the legislation about meeting only one other household outdoors at any one time and following the Scottish Government’s guidance about avoiding travelling long distances will stop our parks, beaches, lochs and hills from becoming over-crowded and help ensure appropriate physical distancing is maintained, reducing the spread of coronavirus.

“We want people to enjoy our outdoor spaces safely and our officers will be robustly tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities.”