31st May 2020
Dim Riv back in the water

The Dim Riv was back in Lerwick Harbour this weekend but will not be sailing in 2020.

A welcome sight for passersby, she has been described as “a part of the harbour” by committee chariman and ex-Guizer Jarl Graham Nicolson.

The replica longboat being launched on Saturday.

The replica longboat is not taking passengers this summer as it will not be possible due to physical distancing measures, with crew unable to assist passengers on and off the vessel, throwing up safety concerns.

The Dim Riv‘s launch was given the go-ahead by police and the Lerwick Port Authority.

She was launched on Saturday with crew observing social distancing.

Events planned to mark the vessel’s 40th anniversary, including the Orkney county show, have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

However, people will be able to see the longboat in her usual spot in the harbour through the summer.

