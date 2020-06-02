Fears for Shetland’s economy after multimillion pound Islands Deal reportedly ‘parked’ due to Covid-19

Fears have been raised that a deal, which was expected to created hundreds of jobs, reinvigorating Shetland’s economy, has been “parked” due to Covid-19.

Lerwick Community Council’s (LCC) vice-chairman Gary Robinson has warned that the much sought after Islands Growth Deal, once estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, may not deliver the economic boost previously envisaged.

The IGD was intended to unlock investment in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, using UK and Scottish government funding to build upon 2013’s ‘Our Islands Our Future’ campaign.

Since then, the SIC has identified projects to benefit from the deal, including the redevelopment of the Knab in Lerwick, renewable energy schemes and the emerging space industry.

The SIC’s leader Steven Coutts spoke recently about how important the funding would be in kickstarting Shetland’s economy after the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at last night’s (Monday) LCC meeting, however, Mr Robinson raised doubts about its immediate prospects.

“From what I understand the Islands Deal has been parked due to Covid-19,” he said.

“I think there might be a limited amount of work going on … but I think all indications are that it’s not looking as lucrative as maybe we once hoped.”

Despite downplaying the prospects of the deal, Mr Robinson said it remained important to “push to get as much as we can out of it”.

LCC members also highlighted the need for other organisations to play their part in the renewal of Shetland’s post-Covid economy.

While the current financial situation was reported to be holding up, with money available through various sources, chairman Jim Anderson said he feared the fallout from Covid-19 was yet to come.

“I can only think things are going to get worse rather than better,” he added.

The SIC’s Stephen Leask agreed.

“The money’s really going to be needed during the recovery phase of this pandemic,” he added.

The LCC has been asking Shetland Charitable Trust how it proposed to help the community and calling upon it to “work quickly” to “minimise the distress”.

The trust’s latest response, sent on behalf of its chief executive Ann Black, said it had reopened its main grant scheme following discussions to understand the changes applicants face due to Covid-19.

She said the trust had already agreed £7.3m of funding for this financial year.

“These grants have been awarded despite the level of uncertainty and the ability of organisations to deliver the charitable activities during lockdown, which puts Shetland in a very privileged

position,” Ms Black added.

“The Trust looks forward to distributing a further £8.4 million locally in the next financial year which should ensure, in conjunction with the plethora of Covid-19 government and national support that is available, that organisations are able to continue to deliver services for the benefit of the people of Shetland.”

LCC member Stewart Hay pointed out that “our neighbours over the North Sea have already been extremely active with their funds”, referring to the £5m business support announced by Orkney Islands Council in response to Covid-19.

Mr Hay said the renewal of Shetland’s economy would require funding and support from “many organisations” and it would be worthwhile enquiring how “proactive” a role the trust would play.

“They are integral to the lifeblood of Shetland and the plan for its future,” he added.

Mr Robinson also suggested the Highlands and Islands Enterprise would have a role to play supporting businesses.

He said they needed to work on how to transform Shetland’s reliance on oil and gas to a more diversified economy.