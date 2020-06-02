Man allegedly assaulted at Lerwick’s Pitt Lane

The police are appealing for witnesses after an assault was reported at Pitt Lane in Lerwick in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

The incident is said to have happened around 12.45am, when a man was reportedly punched to the face.

The suspect is described as being approximately five foot nine inches tall, of medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident or who saw anyone suspicious in the area at the time, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/