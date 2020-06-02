WATCH: Covid no barrier for dog training exercises

3rd June 2020
Pet pooches are being given the chance to test their agility and obedience without even having to leave their own gardens – proving that lockdown restrictions need prove no barrier to canine companions having fun.

The idea of a Covid-busting competition has been hatched by Sandwick dog-lover and former Crufts competitor Sally Sanford.

She has devised a plan that had dogs from across the country weaving their way round obstacle courses built in small areas – on empty beaches or, literally, in their own backyards.

It means the cancellation of large-scale events because of coronavirus has proved no barrier to dogs sniffing out their competitive spirit.

Owners have used their own devices to film their dogs taking part before submitting their entries online to a panel of judges.

A series of events were held throughout last month, with entrants competing across a range of different levels.

Plans for further competitions are under way and are due to take place in August.

Mrs Sanford, who owns three dogs herself, said she was delighted that dogs across the country were able to stay mentally and physically active.

She said the courses lent themselves to being filmed remotely.

Here, she is shown putting her dog Lace through a sunny, seaside obstacle course.

See The Shetland Times on Friday for more details.

