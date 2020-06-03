3rd June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Bus companies taking on Leasks routes

Bus companies taking on Leasks routes
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Four companies are set to take on public bus services run by John Leask & Son.

The Lerwick bus company currently operates several routes on behalf of the SIC but is to cease trading later in the year due to the firm’s owners retiring.

The timing was also convenient for Leasks with their council bus contact set to end in August, according to partner Peter Leask.

Bus services contracted by ZetTrans will change from 17th August this year.

Yell-based operator R Robertson & Son is taking on three routes, including the number 1 (Lerwick Town Service), number 9 (Lerwick to Walls) and number 23 (Lerwick to Toft/Mossbank).

J & DS Halcrow from Cunningsburgh is also taking on three routes: the number 4 Sunday service from Lerwick to Scalloway/Hamnavoe, number 6 (Lerwick to Sumburgh) and number 19 (Lerwick to Vidlin).

Andrew Morrison will run the number 5 Burra feeder service.

Meanwhile, Lerwick-based Sinclair’s Taxis Ltd is taking over the Bressay shopper route (number 41).

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top