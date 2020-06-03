Bus companies taking on Leasks routes

Four companies are set to take on public bus services run by John Leask & Son.

The Lerwick bus company currently operates several routes on behalf of the SIC but is to cease trading later in the year due to the firm’s owners retiring.

The timing was also convenient for Leasks with their council bus contact set to end in August, according to partner Peter Leask.

Bus services contracted by ZetTrans will change from 17th August this year.

Yell-based operator R Robertson & Son is taking on three routes, including the number 1 (Lerwick Town Service), number 9 (Lerwick to Walls) and number 23 (Lerwick to Toft/Mossbank).

J & DS Halcrow from Cunningsburgh is also taking on three routes: the number 4 Sunday service from Lerwick to Scalloway/Hamnavoe, number 6 (Lerwick to Sumburgh) and number 19 (Lerwick to Vidlin).

Andrew Morrison will run the number 5 Burra feeder service.

Meanwhile, Lerwick-based Sinclair’s Taxis Ltd is taking over the Bressay shopper route (number 41).