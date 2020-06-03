4th June 2020
Emergency services called to Grieg Seafood fire

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at Grieg Seafood’s hatchery in Girlsta on Wednesday afternoon.

Two appliances from Lerwick fire station and one from Scalloway attended the scene just off the A970, where one hose reel jet and dry powder were used.

All employees at the site are safe and well, Grieg Seafood has confirmed.

The incident was first reported at 15.18pm and over by 16.47pm, according to a Scottish fire and rescue spokeswoman, who said no significant damage was caused.

Grant Cumming, managing director of Grieg Seafood Shetland, said: “The most important thing is that no employees got hurt and that the fire is extinguished. We will now assess the damages and investigate all aspects of this incident to find out what has happened.”

