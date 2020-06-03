3rd June 2020
Excess deaths 26 per cent higher than average

The number of excess deaths in Shetland was 26 per cent above average over the last three months, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The NRS recorded 12 excess deaths between weeks 12 and 22 of 2020, which was a quarter more than the average over the previous five years.

Deaths by all causes are recorded in excess numbers.

NRS figures on excess deaths in Shetland.

Orkney recorded 13 excess deaths by comparison, which was 24 per cent above average.

Western Isles was the only health board in Scotland to record a below average number of excess deaths, one less.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde was 58 per cent above average over the period, with Lothian (51 per cent), Lanarkshire (48 per cent), Forth Valley (43 per cent) and Tayside (42 per cent) all having relatively high levels of excess deaths.

Deaths have returned to normal levels in most areas, according to the NRS.

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Shetland since Wednesday 6th May, with the number remaining at seven.

There had been 3,911 deaths registered which mentioned Covid-19 in Scotland as of 31st May, according to the NRS.

NRS figures on excess deaths.

