Nicole wins Fishermen’s Mission fundraiser of the year award

A 20-year-old from Mid Yell has won a national award for being the fundraiser of the year.

Nicole Hughson was announced as the winner of the Fishermen’s Mission’s individual fundraiser award at the charity’s recent AGM.

She raised more than £2,500 by completing 10K at the Great Scottish Run last September after training hard over the summer, with her whole family travelling to Glasgow to shout her over the finishing line.

Ms Hughson and her family have had a long affiliation with the Mission. Nine years ago this month her uncle Karl Anderson from Baltasound was lost from his fishing vessel Kathleen of Unst. Over that time and in the weeks following they appreciated the support of the Shetland Fishermen’s Mission and superintendent Aubrey Jamieson.

Mr Jamieson said: ‘I was absolutely thrilled when I heard from Nicole that she had picked up this award.

“We have had a long friendship and association with the Hughson/Anderson family and were delighted when Nicole announced last Spring that she was preparing for the Great Scottish Run and was supporting the Fishermen’s Mission.

“It’s always so heartening when work done so many years ago continues to be recognised. Nicole was a peerie lass when her uncle was lost but she has always appreciated how we tried to support her family.

“I am delighted she has been recognised in this way. It was so well done and very thoroughly deserved’.