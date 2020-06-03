Take your bruck home with you, amenity trust warns

People are being encouraged, now more than ever, to take their litter home with them.

Shetland Amenity Trust, which runs Da Voar Redd Up and the Dunna Chuck Bruck campaign, said it was important both to keep Shetland tidy and to protect those who pick up litter.

With the slight easing of lockdown at the weekend and the glorious weather more people had been visiting our beaches and outdoor spaces, the trust said.

In some places that has given rise to more litter being left behind, ranging from beer cans to dog poo bags left hanging on fence posts. Disposable plastic gloves, used tissues and face masks had also been spotted on roadsides and pavements.

The trust is asking people to take even more care with their litter at this time to ensure they take it home with them and to ensure that they are not exposing those who pick up the litter to additional risk from the virus.

Head of engagement Sandy Middleton said: “The vast majority of people in Shetland do take their litter home with them and we have seen nothing like the scenes on the mainland where country parks and beaches have been strewn with litter, bottles, disposable cups and more.

“There have been a number of reports over the weekend, however, of increased littering which is very sad.

“People in Shetland really value their beautiful environment and a growing number of people are picking up litter when out for their daily walks and they continue to clean up their local beaches.

“It is great to see people taking such pride in their surroundings but unfortunately every bit of litter they collect may carry an invisible risk – no matter what it is.”

People who do pick up litter are asked to take extra care and to wear gloves, use litter pickers if they have them, and of course to wash their hands.

Ms Middleton added: “For those who continue to drop litter and to leave their dog poo bags behind, you are asked to take it home with you and stop ruining our environment and putting those who care for it at risk.”