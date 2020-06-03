3rd June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Take your bruck home with you, amenity trust warns

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

People are being encouraged, now more than ever, to take their litter home with them.

Bruck at the Peerie Voe at Spiggie.

Shetland Amenity Trust, which runs Da Voar Redd Up and the Dunna Chuck Bruck campaign, said it was important both to keep Shetland tidy and to protect those who pick up litter.

With the slight easing of lockdown at the weekend and the glorious weather more people had been visiting our beaches and outdoor spaces, the trust said.

In some places that has given rise to more litter being left behind, ranging from beer cans to dog poo bags left hanging on fence posts. Disposable plastic gloves, used tissues and face masks had also been spotted on roadsides and pavements.

The trust is asking people to take even more care with their litter at this time to ensure they take it home with them and to ensure that they are not exposing those who pick up the litter to additional risk from the virus.

Head of engagement Sandy Middleton said: “The vast majority of people in Shetland do take their litter home with them and we have seen nothing like the scenes on the mainland where country parks and beaches have been strewn with litter, bottles, disposable cups and more.

“There have been a number of reports over the weekend, however, of increased littering which is very sad.

“People in Shetland really value their beautiful environment and a growing number of people are picking up litter when out for their daily walks and they continue to clean up their local beaches.

“It is great to see people taking such pride in their surroundings but unfortunately every bit of litter they collect may carry an invisible risk – no matter what it is.”

People who do pick up litter are asked to take extra care and to wear gloves, use litter pickers if they have them, and of course to wash their hands.

Ms Middleton added: “For those who continue to drop litter and to leave their dog poo bags behind, you are asked to take it home with you and stop ruining our environment and putting those who care for it at risk.”

Tags:
Da Voar Redd Up
Sandy Middleton
Shetland Amenity Trust

More articles about Da Voar Redd Up, Sandy Middleton and Shetland Amenity Trust

Sumburgh visitors urged to follow government guidelines
Sumburgh visitors urged to follow government guidelines
29/05/2020
Wool week, boat week and nature festival all cancelled
Wool week, boat week and nature festival all cancelled
13/04/2020
Museum closed in light of coronavirus pandemic
Museum closed in light of coronavirus pandemic
17/03/2020
Family history society moves to new Garthspool home
Family history society moves to new Garthspool home
27/01/2020
Challenging year with ‘amazing’ achievements, amenity trust report states
Challenging year with ‘amazing’ achievements, amenity trust report states
18/12/2019
Amenity trust outlines future plans with launch of new strategy
Amenity trust outlines future plans with launch of new strategy
15/11/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top