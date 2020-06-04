4th June 2020
Council urges road users to stay safe
Shetland Islands Council has issued a plea for road users to take care as traffic volumes pick up.

The advice follows a hike in the numbers of walkers and cyclists on the public roads over recent weeks.

It also comes ahead of Bike Week UK – an annual celebration to showcase cycling – which is due to run from Saturday.

That has prompted the council to remind road users to share the road responsibly – particularly as traffic starts to increase again.

Councillor Robbie McGregor, chairman of the Shetland Road Safety Advisory Panel, said: “It’s been great to see so many people using our roads for exercise and essential travel on bikes or on foot in recent weeks.

“The health and environmental benefits for everyone are well known and we obviously want to support this in future.

“I’d ask drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to be considerate and patient, so we can all share our roads safely and continue this positive trend.”

