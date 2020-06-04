Hearing set for Sumburgh helicopter fatal accident investigation

A preliminary hearing into a Shetland helicopter crash which killed four people gets underway tomorrow (Friday).

The Super Puma crashed near Sumburgh on its way back from a North Sea installation in 2013, with 18 people on board

Passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died.

A preliminary hearing was held in January in Aberdeen when a venue for the full fatal accident investigation was decided.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle said at the time the seven year wait for the inquiry was “deplorable”.

Tomorrow’s hearing is taking place remotely from 11am.