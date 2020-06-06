Yell Show cancelled as ‘still too much uncertainty’ over Covid-19

The Covid-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of yet another agricultural show in Shetland.

Organisers of the Yell Show, which had been due to take place on 5th September, have said it will not go ahead as there was “still too much uncertainty”.

The show, which is usually the latest agricultural show in the Shetland calendar, follows the likes of Cunnsingsburgh and Voe, which have already announced their cancellation.

Yell Show’s president Laurence Odie said the committee had been waiting to see what restrictions would be in place in September before announcing the cancellation.

“This is a decision that could have been taken place weeks ago but we always lived in the hope that the situation would have shown some improvement in that time,” he added.

“There was encouragement from some exhibitors and the younger members of our team to try to hold some type of show, possibly with outside animals only, but there is still too much uncertainty about future movement restrictions.

“Once this pandemic is over, social events such as the Yell Show will give a positive lift to the mood in the community.”

Show secretary Johnina Henderson added: “Every year we work hard to improve the facilities at the show field, this work has been held up this year so we now look forward to an even better event next year.”