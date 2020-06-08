8th June 2020
Man accused of behaving threateningly is remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of behaving threateningly during a bus journey in Scalloway.

Trevor Couper, 27, of the village’s Meadowfield Crescent has been charged with repeatedly shouting and uttering threats of violence during the course of the bus journey on 5th June, while on bail.

Couper is also accused of failing to comply with the conditions of a bail order which called for him to remain at his home address.

His case was continued without plea until 15th June.

Couper was dealt with in Lerwick Sheriff Court, with Sheriff Ian Cruickshank hearing the case via video-link from Elgin.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

