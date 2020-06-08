Scotland’s first day in lockdown with no new Covid-19 deaths recorded as Shetland nears seven weeks with no new cases

Scotland has recorded its first day with no new deaths due to Covid-19 since lockdown began, according to official figures.

The Scottish government’s latest report on Sunday stated “no new reported deaths of people who have tested positive”.

Health secretary Jane Freeman cautioned against reading too much into the figures, as fewer deaths tend to be reported at weekends, however she acknowledged it was “positive news”.

Meanwhile, Shetland’s official figures have remained unchanged at 54 since 20th April – seven weeks ago.

The total number of deaths in Shetland has also remained unchanged at seven; five of which happened in a care home setting.

The national figures showed 18 new cases across Scotland.

Scotland moved to phase one of its route map out of lockdown on 28th May.

Details have also been published on the restrictions that will be eased during the later phases – although the timings have yet to be announced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the only way to make progress more quickly is by “being open about where we are controlling the virus and sticking closely to the rules that are in place at the time”.