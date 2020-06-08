Todd hails those in caring profession

To coincide with Carers Week, which runs until Sunday, Highlands & Islands MSP Maree Todd has paid tribute to those in the caring sector.

The list SNP member highlighted the “invaluable contribution to families and communities throughout Shetland” by those who did such an important job.

The annual Carers Week campaign aims to raise awareness of the challenges unpaid carers face while recognising the huge contribution they make to society. This year’s theme is “Making Caring Visible”.

Ms Todd said: “I am forever in awe of our carers. Looking after someone can be hard work and quite often carers can forget to look after themselves.

“Carers Week works well to make the role of carers more visible to the wider health and care system, and through this, the need for support can be recognised.”

With the additional pressures for carers due to Covid-19, Ms Todd said carers found themselves under increased pressure.

She said: “With this in mind, I’m pleased to see the Scottish government kickstart Carers Week with the announcement that £300,000 from the £350 million communities funding is to be given to support young carers across Scotland.”

Young Scot will receive £200,000 of the funding to provide online subscriptions and e-vouchers for young carers and £100,000 has been allocated to the expansion of the “Time To Live” small grants scheme.

The funding is in addition to the Scottish government’s Coronavirus Carers’ Allowance Supplement payment of at least £460.20, which will be paid to all eligible carers later this month. This one-off payment is in addition to the regular six monthly Carers’ Allowance Supplement.

Ms Todd added: “Carers play an intense role in society and this can be made even harder due to financial difficulties.

“This additional payment will make a difference to carers throughout Shetland who make an invaluable contribution to society.”