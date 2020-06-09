9th June 2020
Lerwick chocolate shop Mirrie Dancers to close

The Mirrie Dancers Chocolatier has announced that its original Lerwick shop is to close.

In a post on Facebook, business owner Dave Williams said it was with a heavy heart that the decision had been taken. It is part of the company’s plans to “diversify our locations” and open a new shop in the Highlands.

Mirrie Dancers was formed in 2016 when its first shop in Lerwick was opened. It later moved into premises next to the Market Cross in the heart of the town.

In 2017, the business expanded opening a new store in Kirkwall. The Orkney shop is being retained before the hoped-for expansion into the Highlands.

Mr Williams wrote on Facebook that the impact of the coronavirus crisis had forced some changes.

“Since the pandemic struck – and in common with many small businesses – we have had to restructure our business significantly and prioritise our investment. We have decided that right now we need to focus on our Kirkwall shop, as that is where we have the longest-serving staff team, who we believe we should support.

“Unfortunately, this means that we will not be re-opening our shop in Shetland. It is with a heavy heart we are leaving the town where my dream began, and our lovely little shop on the market square, but focusing on those who have worked with us the longest is the best decision for us right now.”

He also praised the friendship and support he had experienced in Shetland.

“Finally, I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for your warm welcome to the islands, the incredible support as friends and fellow businesses. I will miss you!”

 

