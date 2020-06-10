10th June 2020
Guizer Jarl Summers: ‘Blackface will not be tolerated’

2020 Lerwick Guizer Jarl Liam Summers has said that the use of blackface will not be tolerated in the Lerwick festival.

In a short statement, the chairman of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee said they were committed to ensuring that racism “has no place” in annual event.

Mr Summers said that the committee would be discussing this further, when they could meet again, and would communicate with their members.

The committees of the Delting, Bressay and Cullivoe events have already signalled their intentions to ban blackface from their festivals.

This comes after 20-year-old Ellie Ratter wrote to the committees of each of the isles’ festivals asking them to ban the use of blackface, which she said was “hurtful and demeaning to African-Americans.”

One comment

  1. David Livingstone

    Hi, not being from Shetland could someone explain what blackface is all about during the festival, thanks.

    Reply

