10th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New Covid-19 case in Shetland

New Covid-19 case in Shetland
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

One new coronavirus case has been reported in the isles.

NHS Shetland said it had been made aware of the positive case in an announcement today (Wednesday).

The health board’s consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said: “Our contact tracing team has been activated and all appropriate follow up will be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

“This is a strong reminder that, while we are in the early stages of easing of lockdown, we cannot become complacent. Everyone must follow good cough and hand hygiene, keep to social distancing and the travelling rules setting out by the Scottish Government to keep safe and to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Dr Laidlaw said that because of the number of different testing routes, including the NHS laboratory, UK government expanded testing scheme and private labs, it is not clear that all new cases will show up in the Scottish government’s daily published updates, which remained at 54 on Wednesday.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top