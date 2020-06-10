New Covid-19 case in Shetland

One new coronavirus case has been reported in the isles.

NHS Shetland said it had been made aware of the positive case in an announcement today (Wednesday).

The health board’s consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said: “Our contact tracing team has been activated and all appropriate follow up will be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

“This is a strong reminder that, while we are in the early stages of easing of lockdown, we cannot become complacent. Everyone must follow good cough and hand hygiene, keep to social distancing and the travelling rules setting out by the Scottish Government to keep safe and to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Dr Laidlaw said that because of the number of different testing routes, including the NHS laboratory, UK government expanded testing scheme and private labs, it is not clear that all new cases will show up in the Scottish government’s daily published updates, which remained at 54 on Wednesday.