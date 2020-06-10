No new Covid-19 deaths in Shetland as Scotland records its lowest weekly figure since late March

Scotland has recorded its lowest weekly number of Covid-19 related deaths since late March – with Shetland again posting no new fatalities.

The National Records of Scotland’s weekly report, published today (Wednesday) for the period up until 7th June, shows a total of 4,000 deaths have now been recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The 89 new deaths recorded in the latest week was down 42 on the previous week and is the lowest weekly total since late March.

It is the sixth consecutive weekly reduction in Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the NRS.

Shetland’s total has remained unchanged at seven since the week commencing 27th April.

Of these deaths, five were recorded in care homes, two in hospital settings.

Nationally, just less than half of the recorded Covid-19 deaths for the latest week, happened in care homes.

Three quarters of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were of people aged 75 or over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said every death from Covid-19 was a tragedy and these statistics helped understand the impact of the virus across Scotland.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country,” he added.

“We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”

Earlier this week, Scotland recorded two consecutive days with no new deaths – for the first time since lockdown began.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time the figure was “very encouraging”.

Ms Sturgeon also said she was “optimistic” about moving to phase two of the route map out of lockdown when the next formal review takes place next Thursday.