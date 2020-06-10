Coastguard helicopter evacuates injured offshore worker

The coastguard helicopter was called out this morning (Wednesday) to evacuate a worker who was injured at an offshore installation near Shetland.

According to the coastguard base in Lerwick the emergency call came in at around 1am with reports of an injured man 86 miles east-southeast of Sumburgh.

After confirming details and making preparations, the helicopter flew out to carry out the “medevac” at around 8.25am.

The injured man will be flown back to Sumburgh and then transferred to the ambulance service for treatment in Aberdeen.