10th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Viking to begin ‘cautious’ construction work on Kergord track

Viking to begin ‘cautious’ construction work on Kergord track
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Construction work on Viking Energy’s Kergord access track is set to resume next week.

Work has been halted on the project for almost three months, but Viking has said that “cautious” work will now begin again from Monday 15th June.

Local contractor Tulloch Developments are set to carry out construction on the 1.3 mile access track, with “strict controls” now in place due to coronavirus.

Viking say that “stringent” health and safety measures have been introduced to protect staff working on the access track, although they did not say what measures would be in place.

Work on these projects is permitted under the latest Scottish Government coronavirus guidance, Viking has said.

The track will give SSEN access to a proposed electricity converter station, which forms part of the 103-turbine windfarm project.

It is hoped that the track will now be completed in the “autumn months”, with work originally due to be finished in July.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
coronavirus
Viking Energy

More articles about coronavirus and Viking Energy

Lerwick chocolate shop Mirrie Dancers to close
Lerwick chocolate shop Mirrie Dancers to close
09/06/2020
End to virtual parliament described as unacceptable and dangerous
End to virtual parliament described as unacceptable and dangerous
03/06/2020
Dump to open from Monday morning
Dump to open from Monday morning
28/05/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top