Viking to begin ‘cautious’ construction work on Kergord track

Construction work on Viking Energy’s Kergord access track is set to resume next week.

Work has been halted on the project for almost three months, but Viking has said that “cautious” work will now begin again from Monday 15th June.

Local contractor Tulloch Developments are set to carry out construction on the 1.3 mile access track, with “strict controls” now in place due to coronavirus.

Viking say that “stringent” health and safety measures have been introduced to protect staff working on the access track, although they did not say what measures would be in place.

Work on these projects is permitted under the latest Scottish Government coronavirus guidance, Viking has said.

The track will give SSEN access to a proposed electricity converter station, which forms part of the 103-turbine windfarm project.

It is hoped that the track will now be completed in the “autumn months”, with work originally due to be finished in July.

