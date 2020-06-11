11th June 2020
Gas plant worker isolating after coronavirus test

A Shetland Gas Plant worker is isolating after an on-site test suggested they had coronavirus.

A spokesman for Total said on Thursday morning: “A member of the Shetland Gas Plant workforce was referred to NHS for testing after a test at site suggested they had Covid-19.”  

The company said that a subsequent NHS test returned negative.

NHS Shetland said it was treating the case as positive and pursuing contact tracing.

The Total spokesman added: “Nevertheless we have asked the person involved to isolate at their home in Shetland.

“Total tests everyone who works at the gas plant, both personnel who fly in from the mainland and those who live locally. Our track and trace system allows us to screen the workforce and quickly isolate anyone who has come into contact with the infection.

“We are also working closely with NHS Shetland and Public Health Scotland to protect the health of our workforce.”

