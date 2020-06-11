11th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

NorthLink pays out nearly £4m in refunds due to Covid-19 cancellations

NorthLink pays out nearly £4m in refunds due to Covid-19 cancellations
, by , in News, ST Online

Fifty passengers have now been refused travel on NorthLink ferry services during lockdown, the operator has confirmed.

Serco NorthLink Ferries said it was continuing to challenge passengers and denying them boarding unless they meet the criteria as a key worker or an islander with a need to travel.

In the period between the implementation of its revised service on 22nd May up until the end of May, NorthLink said passenger volumes had been “significantly reduced”.

The 3,541 passengers who travelled during this period was down 95 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In total, 9,413 bookings have been cancelled – with £3.8m of refunds being process.

Vehicle numbers were also down 93 per cent.

However, freight transport, which provide essential supplies as well as exports, is reported to have held up strongly.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are currently running an essential lifeline service between the Scottish Mainland and Orkney and Shetland and so it was expected that we would see a steep decline in numbers.

“We’re thanking passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time and do remind them that by staying at home they are helping to keep themselves and others safe.”

Tags:
NorthLink

More articles about NorthLink

Still no clarity on when Shetland folk can travel to see family on mainland again
Still no clarity on when Shetland folk can travel to see family on mainland again
11/06/2020
NorthLink warn of possible delays
NorthLink warn of possible delays
10/05/2020
NorthLink warn of delays
NorthLink warn of delays
29/02/2020

About Andrew Hirst

View other stories by »

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top