NorthLink pays out nearly £4m in refunds due to Covid-19 cancellations

Fifty passengers have now been refused travel on NorthLink ferry services during lockdown, the operator has confirmed.

Serco NorthLink Ferries said it was continuing to challenge passengers and denying them boarding unless they meet the criteria as a key worker or an islander with a need to travel.

In the period between the implementation of its revised service on 22nd May up until the end of May, NorthLink said passenger volumes had been “significantly reduced”.

The 3,541 passengers who travelled during this period was down 95 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In total, 9,413 bookings have been cancelled – with £3.8m of refunds being process.

Vehicle numbers were also down 93 per cent.

However, freight transport, which provide essential supplies as well as exports, is reported to have held up strongly.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are currently running an essential lifeline service between the Scottish Mainland and Orkney and Shetland and so it was expected that we would see a steep decline in numbers.

“We’re thanking passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time and do remind them that by staying at home they are helping to keep themselves and others safe.”